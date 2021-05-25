Nancy Jones, 63

May 25, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 25, 2021 edition.

PEABODY — Nancy Jones, 63, of Peabody, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2021 after a lengthy illness. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and predeceased by her parents, Harry Albert Jones Jr. and Alice Jones.

Nancy had a long career in the publishing industry. She was a talented and creative artist who was always ready to help others in need.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of ten years, Robert Jay Foster; sister Patricia Adams and her husband Jack; brother Harry Jones and his partner David Dischner; and nephew Jay Adams.

Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flower remembrances, please consider a donation to an animal shelter or other related charity in Nancy’s name. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.