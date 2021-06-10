Middlesex League playoffs start today

Jun 10, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 10, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League playoffs begin today for multiple Wakefield High spring sports teams.

The girls’ and boys’ spring track teams will compete in the Middlesex League championship meet at 3:30 p.m. in Burlington. The girls’ finished the regular season with a record of 2-3 and had multiple strong showings at two invitationals last weekend. The boys’ team finished with a record of 3-2 and recently took 5th overall at the state relay meet.

The girls’ tennis team will travel to Arlington today at 4 p.m. The Warriors finished the season with a record of 6-4 including season sweeps over Watertown and Stoneham while coming up just short against Melrose 3-2 in both of their matchups. Arlington’s strong program had another great season with a record of 8-2.

The softball team will travel to Woburn at 4 p.m. The Warriors had a record of 5-5 this season. Wakefield’s thrilling walk-off against Melrose in which they scored five runs in the 7th inning was the highlight of a great season. The Tanners won the league championship this year with a perfect 10-0 record.

The girls’ lacrosse team will travel to Arlington at 4 p.m. A young Wakefield team went 2-8 but improved throughout the season. They will get to experience a playoff atmosphere against a similar Spy Ponder team who also had two wins.

The Warrior baseball team will host Reading at Walsh Field at 4:30 p.m. Wakefield finished a terrific season with a record of 9-1, winning the Middlesex League’s Freedom Division. The Rockets feature a strong team as always. They finished up with a record of 6-4.

The boys’ lacrosse team will head to Lexington at 4:30 p.m. Wakefield had a strong season at 7-3, splitting matchups against a tough Burlington squad before falling to undefeated Melrose twice. Lexington was also 7-3.

The boys’ tennis team will travel to Winchester at 5:30 p.m. tonight. Wakefield was 6-4 this year concluding the season with two thrilling 3-2 wins over Melrose, a team they hadn’t beaten in 13 years. Winchester was 8-2 this year, two losses against a powerhouse Lexington program keeping them from a perfect season.

Some teams will play again on Saturday. Follow us on Twitter, @WakeItemSports for updates.