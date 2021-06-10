Vincenza A. Commito, 96

Published in the June 10, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Vincenza A. Commito, 96, a longtime resident of Wakefield, died Saturday, June 5, at Windham Terrace in Windham, NH.

Born in Boston, May 11, 1925 she was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Lena (Spagnola) Frangiamone.

Vincenza was raised in the North End of Boston and was a graduate of Catholic High School. As a young woman she worked as a purchaser for Filene’s in Boston which at the time was a male-dominated profession. She moved to Wakefield in 1963 along with her husband Robert where they raised their two daughters. Well known for her culinary skills she enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Vincenza was a member of St. Joseph Parish.

She was the beloved wife of the late Robert A. Commito. She was the loving mother of Linda Beaton and husband Douglas of Salem, NH and Licia Commito and husband Christopher Snook of Everett. Sister of the late Gioacchino “ Jacky “ and Matteo Frangiamone. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly Beaton, Gus Beaton, and the late Melanie Beaton. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield prior to the mass from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wakefield Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1624, Wakefield, MA 01880