Middlesex League tournament updates

Jun 11, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 11, 2021 edition.

Eight Wakefield High spring sports teams competed in the Middlesex League Tournament yesterday. All teams, who matched up only against Freedom Division opponents during the regular season, played the Liberty Division yesterday.

The girls’ and boys’ track and field teams had multiple Warriors stand out at the league meet in Burlington. The boys’ team had three event champions while the girls’ team had one.

Junior Sammy Seabury took home a gold medal in the two mile run with a personal record time of 11:20.

Junior Bradley Diaz won the 400 meters in a time of 50.22.

Senior Logan Cosgrove won the shot put with a personal best 48’9.5”. Cosgrove also took 3rd in the discus with a personal best 132’10”.

Junior Michael Roberto was first in the two mile with a personal best 9:49.

Senior Tucker Stikeman took 2nd in the 200 meters with a PR of 23.13.

Junior Sophie Brown got 2nd in the pole vault with an 8’6” and followed that up with a 6th place finish in the 400 hurdles.

The boys’ lacrosse team came from behind to win their first round road game against Lexington by a score of 9-6, improving to 8-3 on the season. The Warriors will hit the road again for a semifinal matchup against rival Melrose on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Red Raiders won both regular season games.

The girls’ lacrosse team came up short to Arlington on the road by a score of 17-5. They will play Belmont on Saturday at Landrigan Field at a time to be determined.

The boys’ tennis team fell to a powerful Winchester team on the road, 5-0. The Warriors will travel to Wilmington on Saturday at 10 a.m.

The baseball team lost to Reading 8-5 yesterday at Walsh Field. The Rockets jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning and Wakefield’s comeback bid came up short. The Warriors will host Melrose their third meeting of the year on Saturday at 10 a.m. Wakefield will be looking for some revenge as Melrose spoiled their bid at a perfect season in the last regular season game. Wakefield won the first matchup.

The girls’ tennis team will play the winner of Belmont vs. Burlington on Saturday at a time to be determined.

The softball team fell to undefeated Woburn in the first round, 11-5. Wakefield will host Wilmington at 10 a.m. on Saturday.