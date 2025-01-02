MELROSE – The Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) welcomed 22 new correction officers during a ceremony held November 22 at Melrose’s Memorial Hall.

The graduation ceremony for the 51st Basic Training Academy (BTA) featured welcoming remarks from Melrose Mayor Jennifer Grigoraitis, an address from BTA President Alex Marshall and a keynote address by Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian.

“As one of the nation’s premier public safety agencies, members of the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office have served this county with dignity, pride and professionalism for 332 years,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “These newly-minted officers will help us continue to set the standard for correctional excellence in the United States.”

The newest class of MSO officers is rich in diversity with nearly 25 percent born outside the United States. In addition, seven of the new officers speak more than one language.

The ceremony followed a rigorous 13-and-a half week academy during which recruits underwent extensive training. The academy included both classroom and hands on work, as well as the mastering of policies, procedures, and skills needed to maintain safety and security.

The training focused on topics such as implicit bias, Mental Health First Aid, Cognitive Behavioral Theory (CBT), de-escalation and communication, first responder training, suicide prevention, and defensive tactics. In addition, all 22 recruits spent time working with veteran members of the MSO team during their on-the-job training at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction.

This month’s graduation was the 17th held during Sheriff Koutoujian’s tenure and the fifth since February of 2023.

To learn more about the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office and current career opportunities, please visit www.middlesexsheriff.org.