MELROSE — All are invited to participate in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service on Monday, January 20. This day of service encourages community members to honor Dr. King’s legacy by engaging in acts of service.

At 9:30 a.m. there will a breakfast at the Melrose Unitarian Universalist Church (MUUC), 70 West Emerson St., Melrose. Volunteers will have the opportunity to choose from a variety of service projects hosted by local organizations and places of worship throughout the city. At 10 a.m. volunteers can depart for chosen service projects or they can stay at MUUC for two presentations: the work of the Melrose-based Immigrant Support Alliance (ISA) including the state of immigration in Massachusetts and a request for donations of personal items for new arrivals being housed in our area; and the State of Systemic Racism in Melrose which will report racial disparities across Melrose institutions based on data analyzed by the Reparations for Melrose working group. Then at 12 p.m. return to MUUC for pizza lunch and a musical performance.

If you would like to volunteer to host a day of service event, please complete the form at forms.gle/4fMFU8GrSc21ESuR8. For questions, please email fblnmelrose@gmail.com.