By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The Zoning Board of Appeals last week approved a request from Cabot Cabot & Forbes for some minor modifications to its plans for 200-400 Quannapowitt Parkway.

Last year, CC&F was granted Special Permits and other relief by the ZBA to allow three multifamily mid-rise and garden apartment buildings containing 485 residential units mixed and combined with a restaurant use on the site that was once home to American Mutual Insurance and, later, Comverse Technologies.

CCF’s local attorney Brian McGrail introduced the request for minor modifications to the site/civil, landscape and architectural plans.

Engineer Nick Dellacava of Allen & Major Associates reviewed the changes to the site. Those changes included moving seven surface parking spaces into the garage. One new landscaped island was added and others were expanded between the buildings. The locations of several transformers were shifted and four electric vehicle charging stations were added. There were also some adjustments to curbing on the site as well as minor adjustments to setbacks.

Allison Desbonnet of Copley Wolff Design Group reviewed the modifications to the landscape plan, which involved added plantings around transformers and generators, reconfigured courtyards, modifications to a boardwalk and the removal of several bump-outs along the boardwalk. (The board objected to removing the bump-outs.)

The architectural modifications included adjusting window sizes and other building elements to coordinate with unit and structural design. Some balconies were added or moved.

The board was open to most of the changes but wanted assurances that the modifications were being done to coordinate with structural and unit design and not to save on costs.

Board member Joe Pride asked the project team if they anticipated any more changes.

McGrail said that any future requests for modifications would be much smaller in volume.

ZBA member Chip Tarbell observed that it is “impossible to build a project of this size and not have modifications,” but noted that “the feel of the project has not changed.”

The ZBA vote to approve the minor modifications was unanimous.

——

Also last week, the Board of Appeals approved three new hanging bracket signs for businesses along Albion Street.

Bob Sardella of Sardella Sign and Display presented the request for two of the new signs at Kidcasso and Playcasso at 103-109 Albion Street. The hanging bracket signs would be identical in size at 6 square feet (nine square feet is allowed).

The board approved both signs.

Sardella also presented a request for a 9 square foot hanging bracket sign at 20 Albion Street for Goal Post Sports Cards.

That request was also approved.