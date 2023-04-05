THE WAH LUM KUNG FU AND TAI CHI ACADEMY performed a Chinese Lion Dance in the Lynnfield Middle School auditorium during the Multicultural Celebration on April 1. Lynnfield for Love and the Lynnfield Cultural Council hosted the event once again. (Dan Tomasello Photo)

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Hundreds of residents came together to learn about and celebrate different countries from around the world during the Lynnfield Multicultural Celebration on April 1.

Lynnfield for Love and the Lynnfield Cultural Council joined forces once again to bring the Multicultural Celebration back to Lynnfield Middle School for the first time since the fall of 2018.

“It’s bigger and better than ever before,” said Lynnfield for Love member Wendy Dixon.

Lynnfield for Love member Sadaf Weisenfeld agreed.

“It’s very special for the community because it helps every culture understand each other in our small town,” said Weisenfeld.

Similar to previous Multicultural Celebrations, the middle school cafeteria was transformed into the Hall of Countries Interactive Exhibit. The countries that were featured in the exhibit were Belarus, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cambodia, China, Columbia, Greece, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Korea, Lebanon, Mexico, Nigeria, Thailand, Tunisia, Ukraine and Vietnam.

“We had 23 countries this year, which is more than we had in 2018,” said Dixon.

Weisenfeld noted that a number of this year’s volunteers have been involved in past Multicultural Celebrations. A large number of volunteers wore attire from their native countries as well.

“A lot of the families have participated in the Multicultural Celebration before, and they worked really hard to make their tables bigger and better,” said Weisenfeld. “A lot of the tables had crafts for kids, which was great. It’s great so many people wanted to be involved in this event.”

Young children were given a passport that could be stamped at each country’s table. Older children were given the opportunity to play a game that was inspired by the “The Amazing Race” TV show.

The Multicultural Celebration also featured a variety of different activities for people of all ages. The Wah Lum Kung Fu and Tai Chi Academy performed a Chinese Lion Dance in the cafeteria and auditorium. The North Shore Cricket Club, which includes Lynnfield for Love member Sanjay Aurora, gave lessons to attendees in the LMS gym.

State Sen. Brendan Crighton (D-Lynn) said his son, Nate, enjoyed learning how to play cricket.

“Cricket is now Nate’s new favorite sport,” said Crighton.

Vasudha Kudrimoti taught a large group of attendees how to perform a Jive to Bollyfusion Indian Dance in the auditorium. The Middleton Karate Academy & Fitness Center also gave a demonstration in the auditorium.

“The karate demonstration was a big hit with kids,” said Weisenfeld.

The Multicultural Celebration also featured a hip-hop dance performed by Rondae Drafts. A Flamenco dance was performed in the auditorium as well. The celebration also featured musical performances that included Ukraine native Olena Tsar playing a bandura. Mystic Valley Charter School second-grader Margo Paladi played the piano in the cafeteria. LMS fifth-grader Kabir Bhatia sang and played guitar in the café, and Lynnfield High School junior Max Faleyev played a Polish song on the piano in the auditorium.

The Multicultural Celebration also included information tables from A Healthy Lynnfield and Lynnfield Public Schools’ Family Resource Center.

House Minority Leader Brad Jones (R-North Reading) said this year’s Multicultural Celebration was very impressive.

“It was great to visit Lynnfield’s Multicultural Celebration hosted by Lynnfield for Love and the Lynnfield Cultural Council, and experience sights and sounds from around the world,” said Jones. “It was a chance to be exposed to cultures from across the globe and know they were presented by neighbors and friends, all whom live in Lynnfield.”

Crighton agreed.

“I want to thank Lynnfield for Love for delivering for the community once again,” said Crighton. “Nate and I had a great time.”

In addition to the two lawmakers, Superintendent Kristen Vogel, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Kevin Cyr, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Tom Geary, Lynnfield High School Principal Bob Cleary, Huckleberry Hill School Principal Melissa Wyland, School Committee Vice Chair Stacy Dahlstedt, and School Committee members Kate DePrizio and Phil McQueen also attended the Multicultural Celebration. DePrizio and McQueen attended the celebration with their families.

When asked what she hoped townspeople would take away from the Multicultural Celebration, Dixon said: “I hope people will understand that Lynnfield is not just a white community.”

“It’s more diverse than that,” said Dixon. “Everyone has a home here.”

Weisenfeld concurred with Dixon’s sentiment.

“Exposing people to different cultures is very important to make sure everyone feels at home,” said Weisenfeld.

Weisenfeld recalled that Lynnfield for Love is a “volunteer group focused on inclusion in our community through service projects, free events and gatherings.”

“Lynnfield for Love‘s mission is to create a more connected community by fostering an appreciation and understanding of diversity and promoting kindness, equality and justice for all people,” said Weisenfeld. “Lynnfield for Love has become an integral part of the town after many years.”

Dixon thanked Vogel, Lynnfield Public Schools and Middle School Principal Stephen Ralston for allowing the Multicultural Celebration to be held at LMS. She also thanked the town, A Healthy Lynnfield, Christine’s Café, Lynnfield Baking Company, Lynnfield Public Library, North Shore Music Theatre, MarketStreet Lynnfield, Middleton Karate Academy & Fitness Center, Wakefield Co-operative Bank and Yella Grille for supporting the Multicultural Celebration.

“We have wonderful community partners,” said Dixon.