By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — The Town Election will take place on Tuesday, April 11 from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. in the Lynnfield High School gym.

Voters from all four precincts will be able to cast ballots in the LHS gym. Townspeople will also have the opportunity to vote-by-mail. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot was Tuesday, April 4.

If a resident chooses to cast their ballot by mail, Town Clerk Linda Emerson said voters can either mail their completed ballot to the Town Clerk’s Office, drop it off at the ballot box outside of Town Hall or drop it off at the Town Clerk’s Office.

“We must receive all ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Night,” said Emerson.

Two candidates running for one seat on the Select Board headline the Town Election. Chairman Phil Crawford is facing off against Historical Society Treasurer Bob Gillon.

Crawford is running for a fourth three-year term.

“I have had the privilege and honor of serving on the Select Board for the past 10 years, where I currently serve as the chair,” Crawford wrote in a candidate’s statement. “I have spent my time on the board making improvements throughout the town in a fiscally responsible manner. The future is bright for our town, and I have the knowledge, integrity and leadership skills to keep us all heading in the right direction. I will continue to do what is in the best interest of the town of Lynnfield and its residents.”

Gillon is running for Select Board for the second straight year. He noted in his candidate’s statement that he wants to increase the Select Board from three to five members, bring back “public comment” at Select Board meetings and wants to cut town spending. Gillon, a critic of Town Moderator Joe Markey, said he wants him to run Town Meeting in a “professional manner.” He also wants the Lynnfield Center Water District to address its PFAS and discolored water issues, and wants to fire Superintendent John Scenna.

“Why do I want to serve on the Select Board? I am tired of the same o’, same o’ Select Board,” Gillon wrote in his candidate’s statement. “I have many ideas of how the Select Board can better serve its constituents. Please join me on the Common on Saturday (April 8) at 11 a.m. to hear more.”

The LCWD’s interim PFAS treatment system is up and running, and the district is looking to permanently treat PFAS at the new Glen Drive water treatment plant that is currently being designed. If elected, Gillon will not be able to fire Scenna because the Select Board does not have jurisdiction over the LCWD.

Uncontested candidates

In addition to the contested Select Board race, there are six incumbents running unopposed in the April 11 Town Election.

School Committeeman Jamie Hayman is looking to serve a fourth three-year term.

“During my most recent three-year term, I proudly led the School Committee through the search, interview and hiring of a new superintendent, represented the School Committee on the School Building Committee for the elementary school expansion project, and Lynnfield continues to rank as one of the top districts, with the top educators in the state,” Hayman stated in a recent Letter to the Editor. “Lynnfield has accomplished so much as a district, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic. And, when I am asked why I am running for re-election, it is simple: I recognize there is still a lot of work to be done. As I look to the next three years, my priorities are driven by my personal mission to ensure every student who graduates from Lynnfield High School does so with the skills and experience they need to compete and lead in a global economy.”

Planning Board Vice Chair Kate Flaws is running for a second five-year term.

“Serving on the Planning Board for the last five years has been a great experience,” Flaws stated in a recent text message. “Over that time, we have worked to shape new subdivisions in a way that protects the community. We have had a lot of accomplishments such as the getting Tree Bylaw passed, overseeing the MarketStreet development and successfully protecting the Richardson Green parcel. As a board, we continue to seek public participation and feedback. I am looking forward to the first stage of a new Master Plan that we hope will incorporate economic development beyond residential building. I am also looking forward to working on the permitting process for the proposed over-55 development at Sagamore.”

Town Moderator Joe Markey is looking to serve a fifth one-year term.

“In presiding over future Town Meetings, I will work diligently to balance full and fair discussion with sensible and efficient time management,” Markey wrote in a recent statement sent to the Villager. “In appointing members of our Finance Committee, I will continue to aim for a balance of profiles, backgrounds and viewpoints that reflects Lynnfield as a whole, and vests the Finance Committee with the experience and skill sets it needs to advise Town Meeting on the financial issues before it.”

Library Trustees Chair Robert Calamari is running for a sixth three-year term.

“Lynnfield is rapidly moving up the state waiting list of communities scheduled to receive library construction grants,” Calamari stated in a recent text message sent to the Villager. “The prospect of a new library is closer than ever, and I look forward to contributing to bring the project over the finish line.”

Board of Assessors member Bonnie Celi is looking to serve a fifth three-year term.

“I am running for a fifth term and hope to be able serve the community of Lynnfield in this capacity,” Celi wrote in a recent email sent to the Villager.

Housing Authority Board of Commissioners Vice Chair James Wilkie is running for a second five-year term.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed serving with my fellow board members and with Housing Authority Executive Director Daniel MacIntyre, who continues to lead the Housing Authority in a forward-thinking, positive direction,” said Wilkie in a recent statement sent to the Villager. “I’m looking forward to continuing my service as a commissioner for the next five years.”