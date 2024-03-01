BOSTON — The MIAA Meet of Champions was held last weekend with all the top athletes from each division competing at the highest level in Massachusetts.

Liam Taggart placed an impressive 5th in the mile in a time of 5:23.49. His time is close to the school record he set last week.

Sophomore JaMauri Belmer placed 19th with his jump of 20 feet.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Ethan Mezikofsky, Oliver Polster, William Mezikofsky and Taggart placed 5th with a season-best of 8:08.69.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Ethan Gori, Ethan Mezikofsky, Joe Patt and Brody Wyatt placed 9th in a season-best time of 3:31.71.

Belmer, Taggart, the 4×800 and 4×400 meter relay team will compete at New England’s tomorrow at the Reggie Lewis Center.