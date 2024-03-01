WORCESTER — The 23rd-ranked Wakefield High boys’ basketball team travels to No. 10 Doherty Memorial in Worcester tomorrow at 2 p.m. for a Div. 2 first round matchup.

Wakefield is coming off a 67-41 victory over No. 42 Bay Path RVT in a preliminary round matchup at the Charbonneau Field House on Wednesday night.

The Warriors broke open a close game late in the 2nd quarter to take a 10-point lead into halftime and cruised from there.

Sophomore leading scorer Jack Millward paced the Warriors with 28 points. Junior Matthew Beaver had 18 points on 6 3-pointers and senior captain De’Ari Burton had 14 points while orchestrating the offense.

Wakefield, now 14-7 on the season, will need to bring their best to Worcester against a tough Highlanders team who also finished their regular season at 13-7.

Doherty is led by sophomore guard Josiah Reyes, who was an Inter-High League All-Star last season as a freshman.

The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 where they will meet the winner of No. 7 Sharon (13-7) vs. No. 26 Northampton (11-10).