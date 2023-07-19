By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

DANVERS — Last Saturday, the Peabody-Middleton American Legion baseball team (ages 19 and under), which features six players from Lynnfield, were edged by guest Marblehead-Swampscott, 5-4, in the first District 8 playoff game at St. John’s Prep in Danvers.

The visitors were leading 5-0 heading into the bottom of the seventh but the hosts fought back and nearly completed the comeback, plating four runs.

Lynnfield’s Christian Rosa, had the big blow with a three-run triple.

Overall, the team ended the season at 7-7-1 under third-year head coach Russell Steeves, who is an assistant coach for the St. John’s Prep baseball team.

Peabody-Middleton opened the summer season back on June 12 and came in third place in the district behind Lowell and Salem-Beverly going 7-6-1 in the regular season.

There are eight teams total in the district.

The six team members from Lynnfield are Luke Disilvio (shortstop), Alex Gentile (center field), Cole Hawes (catcher), Nick Hubbard (first base), Steve Migliaro (second base- pitcher) and Rosa (pitcher- outfielder).

Disilvio just finished his freshman year at Lynnfield High.

“He is a rising star,” said Steeves. “He had a lot of natural talent.”

Hawes is heading into his senior year at Lynnfield High.

“He is a great catcher and team leader,” said Steeves.

Migliaro is going to be a senior at Phillips Academy in September.

“Steve is a very versatile player for us who played several different positions,” said Steeves.

Hubbard just finished his junior year at the Pingree School.

“He is a strong kid,” said Steeves.

Rosa is heading into his senior year at St. John’s Prep.

“He led off for us and was one of our top two pitchers,” said Steeves. “He was also one of our top outfielders.”

Gentile, a recent graduate from Lynnfield High, was the Cape Ann League Kinney Division MVP and First Team All-Star.

“He made some incredible plays at short and is a team leader,” said Steeves.

Overall, Steeves was happy with the way his team performed.

“We only had three older players,” he explained, as other teams had more college-aged players. “Most of our players were on the younger side and we still competed. We will be well-positioned for the future.”