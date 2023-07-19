Bruins fan who loved The Kinks

LYNNFIELD — Kenneth B. Hartnett, age 56 of Southborough, died on Sunday July 16 at his home. He was born in Melrose on January 23, 1967 and was the son of Laurence and Margaret T. (Borg) Harnett of Lynnfield.

Kenneth was raised in Lynnfield and was a graduate of Lynnfield High School, Class of 1985. He was a graduate of Johnson & Wales University in Providence, RI. He worked in the hotel industry for many years and was most recently the General Manager of Hotel Boston of Brighton. He had been a resident of Southborough since 1997. He was a member of the Southborough Rod and Gun club. Kenneth was a Bruins fan and music enthusiast, especially “The Kinks”. He also coached in Southborough Little League.

He was the beloved husband of Sandra M. (Miranda) Hartnett. He was the loving father of Andrew Hartnett, Lauren Hartnett and Avery Hartnett. He was the brother of Christine Reardon and her husband Timothy. Kenneth was the devoted uncle of Connor, Aidan and Margaret Reardon. He is also survived by his cat, “Sunny”.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday July 20 from 4 to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be private. For guestbook, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.