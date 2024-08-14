WAKEFIELD — Jytte D. Wells, age 89, a longtime Wakefield resident passed away peacefully at home on August 2 with her family by her side.

She was born in Odense, Denmark on July 14, 1935 and was the daughter of the late Adolf and Ida (Dammeyer) Bredo. Mrs. Wells was born and raised in Denmark. In her younger years she had worked as an au pair in London developing her language skills and becoming trilingual speaking Danish, German and English. Due to this, she was a much-desired employee and took a job as a flight attendant and worked 28 years for Transworld. She met her husband in Wakefield on a blind date on July 4, 1951. The two married, started their family and settled in Wakefield.

She was the beloved wife of Richard L. Wells with whom she shared 62 wonderful years of marriage. She was the loving mother of Heidi Wells (Steven) of Brookline and Stephen Wells (wife Nicole) of Melrose. She was the adoring grandmother of Henry, Virgil, Mae and Tulle Shaffer and Hannah and Jack Wells. She was the sister of the late Vigo and Elmo Bredo.

Her funeral services were private and were in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Visit mcdonaldfs.com.