WAKEFIELD — The Brewers figured that Game 1 of the Twi League semifinals would be a good opportunity to build on their perfect, 12-0 regular season last night at Moulton. Behind a complete game gem from Colin Jaena (7IP, 5H, 0BB, 6K, 2R, 0ER) and an always-dangerous offense, the Brew Crew cruised to an 11-2 win over the Expos to take a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-three first round. Game 2 will be tomorrow night back at Moulton.

The Brewers racked up 8 hits, 9 RBI, 6 walks and 2 HBP’s in the win.

Trailing 2-1 in the 3rd, the Brewers got a 2-RBI double from John Halsey (2-for-2, 2R, 2RBI) to claim the lead and broke the game open in the 4th with four more runs. They added another four in the 5th, playoff insurance that Jaena certainly didn’t need as he mowed the ‘Spos down after they put up two in the 2nd on a couple of unearned runs.

As has always been the case over their current reign as Twi champs in each of the past three seasons, the Brewers got prime production from the heart of their order with batters No. 3-5 combining for 6 hits and 8 RBI. Halsey, the No. 3 hitter, was followed by Brendan Casey (2-for-3, 2RBI, 1R, BB) who also reached base in all four at-bats, and Matt Fiore (2-for-4, 4RBI, 1R).

Chris Casey (1-for-3, 3R, HBP) led off the bottom of the 1st with a base hit and later came around to score on an RBI knock from Brendan Casey.

Expos starter Nick Knowles got a strikeout looking to get out of it and the ‘Spos capitalized in the 2nd by taking the lead. Zack Kane led off with a single and after an error, a fielder’s choice later tied the game at 1-1. With two outs, a fly ball to left appeared to be the end but another error allowed an extra run to cross as the Expos went up 2-1.

Knowles kept the Brewers off the board in the 2nd but the Crew came storming back in the 3rd. An error and walk to lead off the inning set up Halsey’s 2-RBI double.

Aidan Riley entered the game for the Expos and got three outs to escape with his team only down one.

That was all Jaena needed.

The righty had a strong mix of pitches going and only got better as the game went on. He allowed just five base runners from the 3rd inning to the end of the game.

With their starter in the groove, the Brewer bats made sure to capitalize in the 4th and 5th.

An RBI double from Brendan Casey and a 2-RBI single from Fiore stretched the lead to 6-2. Jack Berinato followed with an RBI base hit to conclude the scoring in the 4th.

In the 5th, an Expos error allowed two more runs in and Fiore’s 2-RBI triple over the head of the right fielder made it 11-2.

The Expos, making their first postseason appearance in five years, will turn the page for Game 2. As is the case with most teams not named Brewers in the Twi, starter depth isn’t exactly a strength for the Expos, but the team has plenty of firepower at the plate to make things interesting in Game 2.

Either that, or the Brewer freight train will rattle on down the tracks to 14 in a row and the Twi Finals, where they will be looking for their fourth consecutive title.

Game 2 of the other semifinal series between the High Life and Unknowns will be tonight, 5:45 p.m. at Moulton. The Unknowns, 3-1 winners in Game 1, can punch their ticket to the Finals with another victory.