THE WAKEFIELD POST OFFICE displayed the flag at half staff yesterday in honor of the 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor. On Dec. 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor, a U.S. naval base near Honolulu, Hawaii, was the scene of a devastating surprise attack by Japanese fighter planes. Pearl Harbor Day honors the 2,403 U.S. service members who died in the attack. The date also marked the entrance of the United States into World War II. (Mark Sardella Photo)