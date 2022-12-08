THE CHARBONNEAU Field House is ready to host basketball and wrestling again this winter season. (File Photo)

The high school winter sports season officially started at Wakefield High with practices and tryouts last week. Many teams are scrimmaging this week with the vast majority of sports getting into full swing by next week.

The wrestling team competes in a tournament at Watertown High this weekend. They start their dual meet campaign on Wednesday in Arlington at 6 p.m.

Three teams start their regular seasons on Tuesday. The girls’ basketball team travels to Lexington at 6 p.m. and the boys’ basketball team hosts Lexington at 6 p.m. The boys’ hockey team will meet Matignon at Stoneham Arena at 8 p.m.

The girls’ hockey team starts their season on Wednesday at home against Lexington at 8 p.m.

The girls’ and boys’ track teams start their season at The Track at the New Balance headquarters in Brighton on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 4:30 p.m. against Wilmington.

Friday night, Dec. 16 marks the first basketball doubleheader of the season at the Charbonneau Field House as the girls’ team will host Wilmington at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys’ game at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the 17th, the girls’ and boys’ hockey teams will play at Ed Burns Arena against Arlington with the girls’ at 6 p.m. and the boys’ at 8 p.m.

Also on Saturday, Dec. 17, The Warrior wrestling team will host the 22nd Anthony Lisitano Memorial Tournament at the Field House.