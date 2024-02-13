NORTH READING — Join Paul Perillo, editor of Patriots.com for a Q&A about all things football and Patriots at the Flint Memorial Library, 147 Park St., on Thursday, February 15.

The interactive Q&A will be held from 7-8 p.m.

Perillo has been the editor for the New England Patriots since 1999. Prior to that, he spent 11 years working in the Sports Department for the Boston Herald.

He has covered nine Super Bowls and has reported on six championships! With over 20 years of firsthand experience and stories to share, the audience will hear from a true Patriots insider. Discuss the future for the Pats without Coach Bill Belichick as Patriots Nation transitions into a new era. Registration is required for this live event at flintmemoriallibrary.org or call the library at 978-664-4942.