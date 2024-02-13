WAKEFIELD — Concetto “Chuck” Ferrara passed away peacefully at the Winchester Hospital on Thursday, February 8 with his two children by his side.

Chuck was the only child of the late Charlie and Santa Ferrara. He is survived by his two children: Amy Lynn Torro and her husband Steven Torro of Tewksbury and Jonathan Ferrara and his wife Janette Ferrara. He was the beloved Nano to his four grandchildren: Nicholas Charles, Brittany Simone, Christopher James and Alexis Lucia.

Chuck was a lifelong resident of Wakefield. 163 Water Street was “home” to many. He was a graduate of the Class of 1965. He was a very proud member of the WHS band. He played many instruments such as the piano, clarinet, saxophone and the drums. He loved to tell the story of how he brought his drum to his 50th class reunion, where he played the drums to the tune of “Dear Wakefield High” as his classmates joined him in singing along. After high school, he attended UMASS Boston and Northeastern University. Chuck was a staunch advocate for the deaf/blind community. He used his own disabilities to encourage people to be more cognizant of how to assist others similarly afflicted.

Whether Chuck was at 163 Water St., on “da bench”, a doctor’s appointment or at his most recent residence on Harts Hill Rd., one thing never changed, His Smile. He had an infectious smile that would brighten any room.

His proudest accomplishment was being a father to Jonathan and Amy and a Nano to his four grandchildren: Nicholas Charles, Brittany Simone, Christopher James and Alexis Lucia. He would tell anyone who would listen that he had the best children. I (Amy) would agree every time! He would always assert that he loves his two kids and all four grandchildren equally. I would always tell him that I knew I was his favorite (Amy). He would get upset, LOL. I would assure him that Jon understood.

I could go on forever with memories of my dad. I will end by saying, whether you knew him as “Don Concetto”, “Da Mayor”, “The Godfather”, if you were a friend or an acquaintance, in his eyes, you were all family.

Rest in eternal peace, Dad/Nano, you deserve it! “Ciao for now” “Ain’t Complainin’ Just Explainin’”.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, February 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. The family will be celebrating the life of Concetto at Polcari’s Restaurant at 92 Broadway in Saugus on Friday, February 16 from 12 to 4 p.m. Please bring any and all memories to share! For guestbook, visit mcdonaldfs.com.