FROM THE LEFT are Provisional Fire Chief Thomas M. Purcell, Firefighter William C. Curran, Firefighter Christopher F. Hagan and Acting Deputy Fire Chief Brian Purcell.

WAKEFIELD – Wakefield Provisional Fire Chief Thomas M. Purcell announces the appointment of two new firefighters to the Wakefield Fire Department: William C. Curran of 30 Grafton St., Wakefield and Christopher F. Hagan of 294 Main St., Wakefield.

Wakefield Town Clerk Betsy Sheeran swore in the two new permanent firefighters during a brief ceremony at the Town Hall on February 7. On hand at the ceremony were Town Administrator Steve Maio, Chief Thomas Purcell, Acting Deputy Chief Brian Purcell, Captain David Shinney and several of the new firefighter’s family members.

The appointment will bring the department up to its budgeted staffing level of 55 members including four groups of 13 firefighters, one Fire Prevention / Code Enforcement Captain, one Deputy Fire Chief and one Chief of Department.

William C. Curran, age 34, is a veteran of the United States Army. He served nine years active duty as a Field Artillery officer and was deployed to Afghanistan, Iraq and Qatar in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and Operation Inherent Resolve. He currently serves as Captain in the Massachusetts Army National Guard. William is a 2007 graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School. Curran is also a 2011 graduate of Norwich University and holds a master’s degree in Public Administration.

Firefighter Curran and his wife Alexandra reside in Wakefield.

Christopher F. Hagan, age 31, is a 2010 graduate of Reading Memorial High School. He is a veteran having served as a Sergeant the United States Marine Corps from 2017 to 2021. Hagan specialized in low altitude defense systems, stinger missile weapon system(s), providing short-range surface-to-air ground-based air defense while serving with the 3D Low Altitude Air Defense Battalion at Camp Pendleton, California. Hagan is also a commercial and residential Massachusetts licensed electrician.

The newly appointed firefighters started the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy as part of Recruit Class 310, a 10-week long program, on February 9 with an anticipated graduation date of April 28, 2023.

Chief Purcell stated that “William Curran and Christopher Hagan are outstanding firefighter candidates and the Department looks forward to working with them as they start their careers in the fire service.”