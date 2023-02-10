LILY SALLEE took 2nd place in the 2 mile at the Middlesex League Championship meet on Monday with a personal best time of 11:56. (WMHS Track and Field Photo)

BOSTON — On Monday, the Wakefield High girls’ track and field team competed in the Middlesex League Championship meet that included all 12 teams in the big and small divisions.

There were a handful of medalists for the Warriors at the New Balance Track who made the podium with their strong performances.

Lily Sallee placed 2nd in the 2 mile with a personal best of 11:56.

In the 600 meters, Caileigh Sweeney ran a personal best time of 1:43.45 and was 6th overall.

In the mile, Devon Jellison placed 7th in a time of 5:32. Charlotte O’Neil was 8th in 5:44.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Ania Jacob, Sweeney, Jellison and Maeve Schermerhorn were 5th place in a time of 4:20.

The Warriors are now preparing for the State Meet, which will take place Sunday, Feb. 19 at the Reggie Lewis Track.