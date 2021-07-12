New Galvin leader gets to work

Jul 12, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 12, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Megan Webb has hit the ground running as the new principal of the Galvin Middle School.

Webb, who was chosen in May to succeed Adam Colantuoni as leader of the Galvin, wrote in an e-mail Friday:

“It is with great excitement that I write to introduce myself as the new principal of Galvin Middle School. I am honored to become a part of such a student-centered, resilient, and caring community. Today marks the end of my first week on the job, and I can say with confidence that this school truly lives up to its iCare values of Integrity, Community, Acceptance, Relationships and Excellence.

“I have worked in the field of education for 20 years, serving students from pre-kindergarten through twelfth grade. In that time I have held the roles of teacher, non-profit leader, and principal and have enjoyed building relationships with students, families, colleagues and partners with the common goal of creating opportunity for young people. I have most recently served as the principal of a K-8 school in the Boston Public Schools, where I particularly enjoyed working with middle school students due to the unique energy and promise of those years. I am so excited for the opportunity to focus exclusively on the middle grades at GMS.

“On a personal note, my husband Sean and I have lived in the Boston area for almost fifteen years and we have two young children, Maeve and Jack, who are not yet school-aged but who are excited to get to know the Galvin community. Sean is a high school teacher, so between our home and work lives conversations in our household typically center around teaching and learning in all phases of life.

“I know that this year will mark an important transition back to what we hope will be a more ‘normal’ school year for all of us — adults and students alike. We are working to safely bring back some of the treasured traditions that were paused during the pandemic, so that you and your children have multiple opportunities to engage with the school community as fall approaches. Please be on the lookout for those opportunities in the coming months.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with all of you and to be a part of such a positive school community, and I am excited to learn about all of the wonderful traditions we will share. I hope you enjoy your summers and I look forward to connecting with you in the weeks ahead.”

Webb was one of 30 candidates who applied for the Galvin Middle School principalship once Colantuoni announced he was leaving to take a job in Salem. Of the original 30, 10 applicants moved forward for interviews. The team that interviewed the hopefuls was unanimously in agreement that “the single best candidate for the Principal position is Megan Webb,” Supt. of Schools Doug Lyons wrote in May.

Webb comes to Wakefield from Orchard Gardens Pilot School in Boston. She had been the principal of the K to 8 school since 2014 and, according to Lyons, “distinguished herself as an exceptional instructional leader who cares deeply about developing positive school culture, equity and improved outcomes for students.”

She has a bachelor’s degree in Literature from American University and a master’s in Educational Leadership from Harvard University. She also completed a fellowship in 2014 at Boston College’s Lynch Leadership Academy.