Anthony P. Cirignano, 71

Jul 12, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 12, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Anthony P. Cirignano, 71, of Wakefield, formerly of Stoneham, died on July 6, 2021 at the Sawtelle Family Hospice House in Reading.

He was born in Boston on April 26, 1950 and he was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Cirignano of South Boston. Tony was a graduate of Cathedral High School, Class of 1968, received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts Boston and his master’s degree from Babson College.

Tony and his wife Mary knew each other for 51 years and were married for 48 years. Tony lived in Stoneham for 40 years and moved to Wakefield in 2014. Tony and his family have been members of St. Patrick’s Parish in Stoneham for 46 years.

Tony retired from Liberty Mutual in Boston as Vice President and Manager of Compensation and Benefits. In his youth, he was in the Coast Guard as a Coxswain. He also played the guitar growing up in a band called “April Fool’s.”

Boating and fishing were his passions and the last boat he owned was a 30-foot Grady White that he named the “Mary C.” Tony loved to travel with his family to many places, but loved Italy, especially Rome the most.

Tony enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his wife, two daughters, son-in-law and two granddaughters. They were the light of his life. In November 2020, during COVID, his daughters, son-in-law and granddaughters moved in with him and his wife. They created even more fond, cherished memories during the seven months that they lived together.

Tony is survived by his loving wife, Mary Cirignano of Wakefield; his daughter, Andria Cirignano of Wakefield and his other daughter Cynthia O’Donnell, son-in-law, Ryan O’Donnell and granddaughters, Hailey and Kaitlyn O’Donnell of Stoneham. He is also survived by his sister, MaryAnn Keough of Texas, his two sisters-in-law and their families of Braintree and many cousins, nieces and great nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Robert and Paul Cirignano.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Parish, 71 Central St., Stoneham on Friday, July 16 at 10 a.m., followed by a burial with Military Honors at Lindenwood Cemetery, Stoneham. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 15, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Anderson-Bryant Funeral Home, 4 Common St., Stoneham

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or St. Patrick’s Parish, Stoneham, MA (www.stpatrickstoneham.org).