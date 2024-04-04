MELROSE — The MelroseKind April Kindness Porch Drive is NEW socks. All types of socks are needed: tall/short, warm weather/cold weather, mens, womens and children sizes.

This drive is in memory of longtime Melrosian Scott Forbes and in support of the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center (VNEOC).

For many years, Scott hosted a sock drive for homeless veterans. He was one of the very first Melrosians to embrace the mission of MelroseKind and organizers honor his legacy by supporting this very important charitable cause.

A special thank you to Melrose non-profit The Foster Box for kicking off our April drive with a donation of 250 new socks from their charitable relationship with Bombas.

Please welcome the NEW Kindness Porch at 11 Briggs St. Donate socks here or at any of our existing Kindness Porch locations: