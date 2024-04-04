MELROSE — On April 27 and 28, Molly’s Bookstore at 667-669 Main St. in Melrose is celebrating Independent Bookstore Day!

A spokesperson said, “We are so excited to be a part of an extra special event, the North of Boston Book Trail! Sixteen independent bookstores are participating, and over $4,500 worth of prizes will be available. Visit as many bookstores as you can that weekend to fill up your Book Trail Passport for your chance to win!”

Molly’s Bookstore will have lots of exciting activities that weekend, so you won’t want to miss this!

Check out the website for more information about the event at https://northofbostonbooktrail.com/