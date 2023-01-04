By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Nomination papers for the April 11 Town Election are now available in the Town Clerk’s Office.

The municipal election will feature seven offices on the ballot this spring, including a three-year term on the School Committee. Incumbent Jamie Hayman has pulled nomination papers, and is gearing up to run for a fourth three-year term.

A three-year term for Select Board will also be appearing on the Town Election ballot. Select Board Chairman Phil Crawford informed the Villager last month that he intends to run for a fourth three-year term this spring.

Planning Board Vice Chair Katherine Flaws will be able to run for a second five-year term in the April Town Election.

Library Trustees Chair Robert Calamari is eligible to run for a three-year term.

A one-year term for Town Moderator will also be appearing on the ballot. Incumbent Town Moderator Joe Markey will be able to run for a fifth term this spring.

Board of Assessors member Bonnie Celi is eligible to run for a three-year term. Housing Authority Chair James Wilkie can run for a full five-year term.

“Fifty signatures of registered voters are needed to have a candidate’s name on the ballot,” said Town Clerk Linda Emerson in an email. “The last day to submit nomination papers is Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.”

Emerson also noted that residents will be able to vote-by-mail in the April 11 Town Election.

“Application forms are on the website, but a simple letter requesting the ballot will be acceptable,” said Emerson. “The deadline to make the request is Tuesday, April 4 at 5 p.m. Please call the Town Clerk’s Office at 781-334-9400 if you have any questions.”