WINTHROP — Linda A. (Neville) Doherty, 75, of Winthrop and formerly of Revere, passed away on Jan. 1, 2023.

Linda was the beloved wife of 51 years to Cornelius J. Doherty. She was born in Boston, and was the cherished daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Palmgren) Neville.

Linda was happily employed for 36 years as a financial librarian for the Eaton Vance Investment Co. of Boston. She loved spending time with her family, reading, traveling, telling amazing stories, attending theatre/shows and watching her kids and grandkids play sports.

Linda was the devoted mother of Shannon E. Doherty of Revere; and Todd N. Doherty and his wife Jessica of Lynnfield. She was the adored grandmother of Hannah and Brandon Doherty. She was the dear sister-in-law to Ann Marie Jenkins, and was the loving aunt to Jeremy Jenkins.

Visiting hours will be held in the Maurice W. Kirby Funeral Home, 210 Winthrop St. Winthrop, on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 from 4-8 p.m. Linda’s Funeral Mass will be held in St. Michael’s Parish (St. John the Evangelist Church), 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop, on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited. Please go directly to church. Interment will be in Winthrop Cemetery (Belle Isle Section). To sign Linda’s guestbook and to get directions to the funeral home, visit www.mauricekirbyfh.com.