US Navy veteran

MELROSE — Norman J. Michaud (Norm) passed away peacefully at home in Melrose on Saturday, July 6 at the age of 86. He was born and raised in Salem where he remained a long-time and active member of the community even after marrying his wife Kathleen (O’Leary) Michaud of Melrose.

Norm owned an auto-mechanic business, Michaud & Sons Garage in Salem for over 20 years. Growing up along the water, he and his siblings were avid sailors and as a young man, he joined the United States Navy. Norm was a member of the Palmer’s Cove Yacht Club in Salem, MA for nearly his entire adult life where he and his family of six spent many weekends out on their sailboat. Norm’s adventurous spirit wasn’t confined to the waters of the North Shore; he soon turned his sights skyward. At age 55 he obtained his private pilot license and later spent nine years building his two-seater plane, the Lemon-Lime out of his basement in Melrose. Eventually, he finished constructing it in one of the spare bays in his garage located in Salem.

While living life to its fullest, Norm was also a loving husband for nearly 47 years to Kathleen Michaud; a father to his children Laurie Vining (Steve Vining) of Sagamore; Scott Sarsfield (Sarah Sarsfield) of Medford; Shawn Michaud of Santa Barbara, CA; and Patrick Michaud of New York, NY; and a grandfather to his grandkids Madeline and Seamus Vining; and Daniel, Samuel and Elizabeth Sarsfield. He was also a caring brother to his siblings Edward Michaud and the late Arthur Michaud; Pauline (Michaud) St. Pierre; and Lena (Michaud) Demeule. Norm is also survived by many nieces, nephews, a large extended family and friends.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Compassion Care Hospice and Metropolitan Home Health for their invaluable support, enabling Norm to stay comfortably at home as he desired. A special acknowledgment goes to Joseph, his caregiver for the past two years, whose exemplary compassion and dedication were deeply appreciated.

Visiting hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose on Monday, July 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the Gately Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 16 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Interment to follow the service at Wyoming Cemetery, 205 Sylvan St., Melrose. In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. To leave a message of condolence, please visit gatelyfh.com.