NORTH READING — Applications are now being accepted for the 2024 Penney Richards Memorial Scholarships.

The memorial fund was established by David and Penny Richards of North Reading in memory of their daughter, Penney, a 2001 graduate of North Reading High School. She was killed in a motorcycle crash in November 2009 at age 25. At the time of her death she was a medical assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital’s North Shore Cancer Center in Danvers and preparing to enter a radiation/oncology program to further her education.

“We’re looking for people like our daughter, who was passionate about her career and helping people,” Mrs. Richards said. “We seek people currently employed in the medical field and continuing their education to develop greater knowledge and skill sets to treat the range of patient needs in the health care industry.”

Applications are reviewed by a committee that includes business and health care industry professionals. The final determination of awards is the decision of Mr. and Mrs. Richards, in conjunction with input from the application review committee.

Applications must be postmarked by April 14. Successful applicants will be notified of their award by June 15.

For more information about the scholarship fund and to download a PDF of the application and instructions, please visit penneyrichards.com. The Penney Richards Memorial Fund is a registered 501(c)(3) public charity.