NORTH READING — Pursuant to M.G.L. Chapter 51, Section 4, the Town Clerk’s Office conducts the annual municipal census beginning in January.

Town Clerk Susan Duplin has announced that the 2024 town census has been mailed to all households.

“All residents must review the information carefully, make any appropriate changes per the instructions, sign and return the census to this office as soon as possible even if there are no changes,” she stated.

Additionally, pursuant to the Code of North Reading, Chapter 23, the town’s dog licensing period is now by calendar year. Therefore, included with the census mailing is a dog licensing worksheet. The dog licensing period runs from January 1 – March 31, after which a $10 late fee will apply to all renewal licenses beginning on April 1, in addition to the cost of the license. Complete details are on the worksheet.

It is important to note that residents may not register to vote or change their voter status on the census form. To register or pre-register to vote, update address, party affiliation, name or check your registration information please visit Secretary of State Bill Galvin’s website: sec.state.ma.us/OVR/.

If your voter status is listed as “I” [Inactive] on the census form, your status will automatically change back to “A” [Active] after your form is updated in our office. However, all inactive voters should be prepared to provide identification of their current North Reading residence at the polls. “Although you may have already returned your annual census form, it takes several months to process all the forms and therefore your form may not be updated prior to an election,” Duplin said.

“If you do not receive a census form by the end of January or are new to North Reading, please contact my office at 978-537-5230,” she added.

Downloadable census and dog license forms are available on the Town Clerk’s website page: www.northreadingma.gov/town-clerk.

“Some of the data collected through the census is published by statute in what is commonly known as the ‘street list.’ This publication contains a Precinct/Street breakdown and an alphabetical-by-name index of residents 17 and older as of January 1, annually,” the town clerk said.

Responding to the annual census is important for many reasons, including:

To maintain a voter’s “active” voter status;

To maintain accurate population information;

To provide the public safety divisions with current information;

For the allocation of state and federal funds and grants to benefit the town; and

To provide proof of residency for numerous personal and/or legal requirements such as: in-state tuition at state colleges or universities; housing benefits for the elderly or other eligible persons; veterans benefits; insurance benefits and school enrollment.

2024 Accessibility Survey

Additionally, along with their 2024 census form residents will find the 2024 Accessibility Survey. This new survey was created jointly by the town’s Transportation Committee and Commission on Disabilities

Its purpose is to seek feedback from residents who identify as disabled and to hear from all residents about their transportation needs.

Those who prefer to complete the survey online may do so by visiting the town website at northreadingma.gov/survey

The paper survey may be returned to the Town Clerk’s office with your annual town census form.

To request a large print version or phone survey, contact Lil Hartman at lhartman@northreadingma.gov or 978-357-5284.

Residents are asked to complete all sections of this survey that apply to your household by January 31, 2024:

Transportation (all households); Age 0-5 with disabilities; Age 5-18 with disabilities; Age 18+ with disabilities

The Transportation Committee and Commission on Disabilities 2024 Accessibility Survey is also reprinted below:

Transportation Survey (All Households)

Which of the following describe your household’s driving status? (check all that apply)

__We have all our transportation needs met

__We use transportation services (e.g., senior van, taxi, uber)

__No one in the household drives

__We drive with limitations (e.g., avoid driving at night, during bad weather, in unfamiliar areas)

Could you use help getting rides for

__medical appointments

__Grocery shopping/errands

__Income work

__Afterschool/summer programs

__Social, recreational, community events

__I do not need help with rides

__Other

SKIP 2a- 2h if you do not need help getting rides

__2a Have you ever missed an appointment because no one was available to drive you? Yes or No.

__2b. Have you ever missed an appointment because you couldn’t afford transportation?

__2c. What are some examples of where you would like to go, and at what times?

__2d. What kinds of transportation do you use now, if any? (Friends/family, medi-MeVa, MBTA the Ride, PT-1, Mystic Valley TRIP, ride share apps, taxi, senior van, carpool, volunteer).

__2e. How often would you and members of your household likely use town facilitated rides, if available? (Less than once a month; 1-3x a month; Once a week; Several times a week; Daily).

__2f. How would you prefer to request transportation services? (Phone call; smartphone app; bus stop/regular schedule; website).

__2g. Do you require specialize transport? (No; Wheelchair lift; door-to-door assistance; Other)

__3. For the future, would you like North Reading to investigate options for public buses or other transportation services? Please describe what you’d like to see:

__4. Would you be interested in connecting with any of the following __North Reading Rides Together; __to volunteer to drive my neighbors to appointments;__ the Transportation Committee

If yes, provide name and contact info:

Guardians of Residents Age 0-5 with Disabilities/Delays

Please complete only if you have children age 0-5 with a disability or delay. Otherwise, please skip.

Please list the number of your child(ren) in your household with a disability or delay by age range: __Newborn – 23 months __ 2-3 years old __ 4-5 years old Which of the following types of disability or delay applies to your child? (Hearing; Vision; Cognitive; Difficulty moving around, walking, or climbing stairs; self-care for ages 5+ or Other. Is your child(ten) age 0-3 with a disability or delay receiving Early Intervention Services now? (Yes, No or N/A) Is your child(ten) age 3-5 with a disability or delay in a preschool setting? (Private; Public; Not in preschool; N/A Child not 3-5).

