NORTH READING — Come enjoy a festive Christmas-time buffet breakfast while listening to the lovely tunes of North Reading Community Coffee House’s Art Grossman.

Aldersgate UMC invites the community to its Free-for-All Breakfast buffet this Saturday, December 9 from 8-10 a.m. Sample their buffet of breakfast fare, from pancakes and french toast, to baked beans, bacon, sausage, fresh fruit, oatmeal, quick breads and more! The buffet and entertainment are offered for free to bless the community. Aldersgate is located at 235 Park Street. Visit www.aldersgateumcnr.org or call 978-790-6492 for more information.