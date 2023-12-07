NORTH READING — Are you looking for a fun Christmas event to do with your friends or family this holiday season? St. Theresa Parish in North Reading invites you to its Christmas Spectacular on Saturday, December 9 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, December 10 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday will feature a Cookie Walk. Visitors can purchase a box for $10 and pick out eight packets of cookies from an array of delicious Christmas cookies. Each packet will have between 1-4 cookies.

On Sunday, Santa will be taking a break from his busy work at the North Pole to listen to all the children’s Christmas wishes. Santa will be at the festival on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Bring a camera to capture that special memory.

During the two-day festival, stroll around and look at beautiful Christmas and seasonal raffle items, including Christmas trees, wreaths, decorations, gift baskets, and more. If something catches your eye, you can purchase raffle tickets to take a chance to win those favorite items. Raffle drawings, including 50/50 raffle, will begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Also, stop by the café for a complimentary cup of hot cocoa, coffee, or tea; and, while supplies last, a free muffin (Saturday) or free donut (Sunday) to go with your hot beverage.

For the kids, there will be “The Reason for the Season” room, a Christmas craft room, a write a letter to Santa area, and a scavenger hunt. Mrs. Claus will be around both days to say hi to the children as well.

Proceeds from the event will be used toward the restoration and preservation of St. Theresa’s beautiful, but aging, stained-glass windows.

St. Theresa Parish is located at 63 Winter St., North Reading. The event is free, but there are costs to purchase raffle tickets, 50/50 tickets, cookie boxes, and some concessions at the café. For more information about the Christmas Spectacular, visit www.sttheresarose.org.