NORTH READING — The North Reading High boys tennis team edged guest Malden, 3-2, on Monday afternoon in a non-league match. The win snapped a two-match losing streak for the Hornets who improved to 3-3 overall.

The key match came at first doubles as the team of Jonathan Park and Aiden Patel won in three sets to clinch the match. They lost the first set 7-6 (10-8 in the tiebreaker). They then won the second set, 6-3, and the third set 6-4.

“They dropped a tough first set but did a great job of staying focused the final two sets,” said Hornets head coach Mark Bisognano.

In the other doubles match, Alex DeWolfe and Raffi Toby won in shutout fashion, 6-0, 6-0.

In singles action, Roman Ton lost, 6-1, 6-2. Second- singles player, Parker Lee, won, 6-4, 6-2, while third-singles player, Samir Murthy, lost, 6-1, 6-3.

The match scheduled for April 27 against Bishop Fenwick at home was postponed and played on May 3 (results not available at press time).

On May 4, the Hornets host Amesbury. They then visit Pentucket on May 8.

Both of those matches will start at 4:15 p.m.

On May 9, they go to Lynnfield with that contest starting at 4 p.m. as that match was supposed to have been played on May 2 but was rained out. North Reading then hosts Newburyport on May 10 at 4:15 p.m.

“With the weather we have had, we have a lot of matches coming up,” said Bisognano.