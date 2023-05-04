By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

MALDEN — In a non-league match on Monday afternoon, the North Reading High girls tennis team lost at Malden, 4-1, at Amerige Park. With that result, the Hornets fell to 3-3 overall.

“They are the top team in the Greater Boston League,” said Hornets head coach Matt Tiberii about the Golden Tornadoes. “They are good throughout their lineup.”

Alyssa Bradley lost at first singles, 6-4, 7-5, in two tight sets. At second singles, Vanessa Wright lost in three sets. She lost the first one, 6-4, but won the second one, 6-0. In the final set she fell in a close, 6-4, decision.

Making her career debut, freshman Shenaya Verma lost 6-0, 6-1, at third singles.

In doubles action, the first team of Chloe Florez and Isabelle Kim won, 6-3, 6-3. The second duo of Addison Stetson and Aniya Taneja lost, 7-5, 6-3.

On April 28, the news was much better as the Hornets beat host Triton, 4-1, up in Byfield. With that victory, North Reading improved to 2-2 in the Cape Ann League.

“I was proud of the way the singles play and the doubles teams were efficient,” said Tiberii.

Althea Bradley, who was out for the Malden match, won at first singles, 7-5, 6-0. Her sister, Alyssa, won, 6-1, 6-2, at second singles.

Bhagi Bandara played at third singles and lost, 6-0, 6-1.

The first doubles team of Florez and Wright won, 6-2, 6-1, while the second team of Katherine Hoadley and Mary Bonzagni won by those same scores.

The non-league match scheduled for April 27 at Bishop Fenwick was postponed and was made up on May 3 (results not available at press time).

On May 4, the Hornets visit Amesbury at 4:15 p.m. The next day, they host Wilmington in a non-league match. That one will start a little earlier at 3:30 p.m.

North Reading returns to CAL play on May 8 as they host Pentucket. Two days later, they visit Newburyport.

Those two matches will start at 4:15 p.m.