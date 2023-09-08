NORTH READING — Who bakes the most scrumptious classic apple pie in town? It will soon be time to break out the rolling pins and start scoring and peeling those apples because the North Reading Historical and Antiquarian Society wants to find out.

The Society invites all bakers in town, young and old alike, to showcase their talents in the annual apple pie bake-off held during the Apple Festival on the grounds of the Rev. Daniel Putnam House, 27 Bow St.

All pie entries are compared for appearance, texture, and taste by a panel of judges In blind competition. Judging will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 23. (Rain date: September 24.).

Immediately after the announcement of the winners and the runners-up at noon, there will be a presentation of ribbons and awards. The pies are then sliced up and served either plain or a la mode with ice cream from Richardson’s Dairy for a nominal fee. Hundreds of festival-goers eager to sample the fruits of the fall harvest line up to sample the pies.

The Apple Festival is a fundraiser sponsored by the North Reading Historical and Antiquarian Society to help preserve and restore North Reading’s historic buildings.

The Festival, which runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will also feature pony rides and games for children, craft booths, an art raffle and silent art auction, Historical Society merchandise, entertainment, and food and beverages courtesy of the Minit and Militia of North Reading plus all of the historical buildings will be open to tour.

Official Classic Apple Pie contest rules: