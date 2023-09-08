

By Michael A. Connelly, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations

NORTH READING — The North Reading Food Service Team is excited to begin a new school year. Below are some important updates about our school food service program and what you can expect for the upcoming school year.

School Meals will be free throughout the 2023-24 School Year

The Massachusetts legislature has provided supplemental funding to allow universal meals at no cost for all students for school year 2023-24. As a result, the school district is able to offer all North Reading Public School Children free meals until the end of June 2024.

What this means for your family: Your school-age children will receive a healthy breakfast during before school hours and lunch every school day while in school, at no cost, in a safe and welcoming environment. This program allows the North Reading School District to provide the most nourishing and appetizing meals possible for your children. When your children eat school meals, it helps the school system by providing federal funds to the district. The more meals we serve, the more funding we receive, allowing us to focus on providing wonderful, nutritious meals for your family. If your children have never participated in school meals, consider trying the program this year!

School Breakfast and Lunch Menus now available

The September lunch and breakfast menus have been posted on the district website and can be accessed by going to the following link: https://north-reading.nutrislice.com/. The Nutrislice menu format will continue to feature nutritional information, allergen sorting, and carbohydrate counts. Click on the Nutrislice logo to view your school menus.

Registered Dietitian

In partnership with Chartwells, Laura Bantle will serve as the District’s new Registered Dietitian. If any families have specific questions on dietary needs to on nutrition feel free to ask the Laura. She can be reached at lbantle@nrpsk12.org. Use the following link to review helpful information on how the Dietitian can assist with specific questions: https://www.north-reading.k12.ma.us/district/food-services/news/dietitian-information.

Welcome New Director of Food Services

Please join me in welcoming Kate Filteau to the North Reading team. In partnership with Chartwells, Kate Filteau will serve as the District’s new Director of Food Services. Kate will be taking over for long time Director Anna McGovern, who retired in June. Kate brings many years of K-12 experience most recently with the Malden Public Schools where she served as the Assistant Director. She has her associate’s and bachelor’s degrees in culinary arts from Johnson & Wales University. The District is excited to welcome Kate to North Reading! For more information on Kate visit: north-reading.k12.ma.us/district/food-services/news/welcome-kate-filteau-new-director-food-services

School Breakfast Programs

The Food Service program will be offering breakfast at each school this upcoming school year. A pre-packaged grab and go breakfast will be offered to Middle and High School students, and during the before school program hours to before school program students in the elementary school’s cafeteria.

Free and Reduced Lunch Application Process

I wanted to offer some clarity regarding the upcoming school year and meal benefit issuance. As noted above all meals are free in schools this year. However, it is still very important that families who think they qualify for meal benefits to complete and submit a free and reduced lunch application for the 2023-24 school year. Free and reduced lunch applications are available on the district website and qualification under this program will extend to other programs that share determination such as P-EBT, athletics, transportation, and other school programs.

Families only need to submit an application and share form if they would like to access the benefits for the other programs as meals will be free regardless of qualification. North Reading Public Schools families who were eligible for free or reduced meals in the past must submit new applications for the 2023-24 school year. Free and reduced lunch application and other forms, including the sharing of information with other programs authorization form, may be downloaded by going to the following link on the School District website: north-reading.k12.ma.us/district/food-services/pages/free-and-reduced-lunch-information

Lunch for Elementary Students on Half Days

The Food Service program is planning to continue to offer a pre-packaged grab and go bagged lunch during dismissal time for elementary students on half days. Student will inform classroom teachers each morning if they are receiving a meal. Students will receive their meal prior to school dismissal from their schools.

Food Service “My School Bucks” Electronic Payment System Update

The program will be activating the pre-payment electronic systems knows as “myschoolbucks” again shortly. Even though school meals are free for all students this year the online payment program is available to purchase additional a la carte items and beverages throughout the school year. This will allow families to make meal payments electronically on student(s) meal accounts. In order to do this you will need your child’s designated ID number or you can also establish an account by using your child’s school name and date of birth. We hope this will make it easier for families to create a “myschoolbucks” account who do not have one already.

How do I enroll?

Below is the process to add funds to students’ accounts.

Go to www.myschoolbucks.com and click the link that states “Sign Up Today” to register for your free account. Add your students using their school name and student ID. Make a payment to your students’ accounts with your credit/debit card or electronic check.

A program fee will apply. You will have the opportunity to review any fees and cancel if you choose, before you are charged.

If you have any questions, please visit www.myschoolbucks.com and click Help or call MySchoolBucks Customer Support at 1-855-832-5226. You may also access the “myschoolbucks” login screen through the Food Services page under Business Office on the District website.

The Food Services Department will also continue to accept cash and check payments during the school year. Refer any questions on the program to Kate Filteau, Director of Food Services at kfilteau@nrpsk12.org.