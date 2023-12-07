NORTH READING — The community is invited to join with Chabad of Merrimack Valley, in conjunction with Chabad of Lexington, for the annual Chanukah Menorah Lighting on the North Reading Town Common this Sunday, December 10 at 4 p.m.

Along with the lighting of the giant menorah on the fourth night of the eight-day festival of light, attendees will share camaraderie while enjoying latkes and doughnuts, hot drinks, chocolate gelt, dreidel, and a raffle.

The menorah is located on the Bow Street side of the Town Common across from the Damon Tavern.

For additional information visit chabadmv.com.