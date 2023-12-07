By MAUREEN DOHERTY

NORTH READING — The first donations have begun to arrive in the mail to support the 34th annual Christmas appeal of the North Reading Transcript known as the Neighbor Helping Neighbor Fund (NHNF).

This week, the fund’s tally totals $2,575 thanks to the generosity of our first 14 donors, including a $1,000 donation from David Donnelly.

As always 100 percent of all donations we collect through the NHNF are given to the town’s all-volunteer nonprofit organization, Christian Community Service (CCS), which operates the North Reading Food Pantry at 150 Haverhill St., and also provides emergency financial support to individuals and families in town all year long. All services provided by CCS are offered on the basis of financial need, not religious affiliation, in any, and requests for assistance are held in strict confidentiality.

CCS members and their expansive affiliation of supporters also provide Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets, warm clothing and Christmas gifts to their clients and home-cooked holiday meals to shut-ins.

Do Something Nice Twice continues

The Horseshoe Grille, 226 Main St., continues its affiliation with the Neighbor Helping Neighbor Fund through its “do something nice twice” campaign. Those patrons who purchase $50 in gift cards will receive a $10 coupon for their future use at the restaurant; however, if they choose to donate their $10 coupon back to the NHNF, the Horseshoe will match the donation to the NHNF too!

How to donate

The Transcript will acknowledge each donation received in print and pass all donations to CCS. Donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law, as CCS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Donations of $250 or more automatically receive a receipt in the mail. Upon request, a receipt will be sent to those giving less than $250. The donor must provide a valid name and address for the receipt to be mailed.

If you wish to remain anonymous please indicate that fact in the memo area of your check.

You may also make donations in honor of or in memory of friends or loved ones.

Please make all checks payable to “CCS,” not the newspaper newspaper!

Checks may be mailed to: North Reading Transcript “NHNF,” 26 Albion St., Wakefield MA 01880. You may also drop them off in person to our office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mon-Thu or 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Fridays, or use the night drop box slot opposite the door facing Albion Street after hours.

Checks may also be dropped off in person to the Reading Coop Bank, 170 Park St. (next to Ryer’s). You must specify to the bank teller your intention to make a donation to the Transcript’s NHNF to ensure it is recorded on the daily tally sheet that is sent to us for acknowledgement in the newspaper. You must also let them know whether to use your name in the newspaper or if you prefer to remain anonymous and if your donation is in honor of or in memory a loved one.

Transcript 2023 NHNF donor list

From David E. Donnelly– $1,000

From Kris Kringle– $300

In loving memory of Donald G.W. & Irene A. Daniel– $250

In loving memory of Tom & Mike Lally– $200

From Bill & Sheila Berry– $200

In loving memory of Paul Horan– $100

From Jeff Strong– $100

From Lois J. Marra– $100

From D. Christopher Page– $100

In memory of John Wiklanski– $55

In memory of Dick Smith– $50

In loving memory of Karen St. Pierre– $50

In memory of Robert P. Howard Jr.– $50

From Carol Angelo– $20

TOTAL …………………………………. $2,575