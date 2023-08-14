

By MARCI BAILEY

Making an Impact is a column authored by members of the Community Impact Team (CIT). The Transcript publishes these articles periodically to inform our readers about the resources and programming available to people of all ages in our community through the CIT’s efforts.

NORTH READING — The North Reading Youth Substance Use Prevention Coalition is proud to have Pam Merrill, the town’s public health nurse, as one of its newest members. The role of public health nurse is vital to the health of North Reading residents, and that effort includes sharing information about substance use and prevention across town departments to help residents in need and their families.

Ms. Merrill and her husband have been North Reading residents for more than 30 years. She is an alumnus of Boston University’s School of Nursing, and her background includes work in three local hospitals as well as many years with Harvard Vanguard as a triage/urgent care/telephone GI nurse. During the pandemic, Ms. Merrill was part of the COVID phone triage team and the vaccine clinic initiative.

In addition to her role as a nurse, Ms. Merrill loves dogs, traveling, reading, and spending time with her sister and as a “fun” auntie to her nephews and nieces.

The Coalition thanks Ms. Merrill for taking the time to share the Q&A below so that North Reading residents can get to know her and her role as part of the Coalition a bit better.

Q: What draws you to participate in the Coalition?

A: As a new town employee, I thought it was the best way to learn what resources our town offers residents and how nursing could be incorporated. Also, jokingly, my new boss, Mr. Bracey “voluntold” me to do it. As the newbie, I could not refuse and my experience continues to be very positive as I remain on a huge learning curve.

Q: What has been your most important learning as a Coalition member?

A: I’ve learned how advanced our town is in providing education, support and resources for residents of all ages, especially drug, vaping, alcohol programs, as well as mental health availability and educational classes that our town offers. To me COALITION = COLLABORATION.

Q: How does your work on the Coalition dovetail with your role with the town?

A: As the public health nurse, a common goal shared with the Coalition is to educate, engage with residents, and provide tools, whether in writing, through reading or sitting down with someone to listen to their needs or concerns. The goal of disease prevention, health promotion, and emergency preparedness overlap considerably.

Q: What are your perceptions of substance use as a public health issue in North Reading?

A: As a resident and nurse living in North Reading for over 30 years, I was never aware of any major issues. Being on the Coalition has shown me that substance abuse — whether drugs, alcohol, or something else — is EVERYWHERE, regardless of demographics, age or socioeconomic status. To have even a single death is one too many. In current times, there is really no one who is not somehow affected by substance abuse or mental health issues.

Q: What aspects of the Coalition’s work do you most often share with colleagues and/or community members?

How humbled and proud I was to hear what the Coalition does on an ongoing basis and how they work together seamlessly to help any resident get the assistance they need. It is a group effort whether it involves underage drinking or a drug overdose. I have seen how police, fire, social services, school staff and nurses can contribute to a positive outcome.

Q: How do you define success in prevention work?

A: Success is having a positive impact on a person, a group, or society as a whole by providing the resources for self-help while making yourself available as needed to assist that person in their journey.