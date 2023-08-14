Proud Teamster enjoyed family and friends

WAKEFIELD — Michael Gerald Curley passed away peacefully after a heroic battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He will be remembered for his warm smile and hearty laugh that lit up a room. He was a kind and generous man, loved by all.

Mike was born in Shantalla Galway, Ireland on March 5, 1945, son of Kathryn (nee Stauntan) and John Curley. He immigrated to America in his early teenage years with his aunt Mary Madden and her family. He soon married the love of his life, Bridget Carmel Kelly and started his life in Boston.

Mike worked as a truck driver and retired as a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 25. This was a profession which he loved and took great pride in. He enjoyed long walks with his wife Bridie and spending time with friends and family. He was spiritual man and found great peace in his strong Catholic faith.

He is survived by his wife Bridget, son Richard (Phyllis), daughter Sharon Whitney (David), and grandchildren Richard John Jr. (Christie), Patrick (Adriana), Jack, Charles, and Samuel, and great grandson James. He was predeceased by his brother Johnny Curley. He is survived by his siblings Richard, Patrick, and Mary Teresa Francis, and many loving nieces and nephews.

We would like to extend our gratitude to all our family and friends for support throughout the years, and the Dementia Unit at Glen Ridge Nursing Home in Medford for their abundance of care and compassion. We are eternally grateful.

Visiting hours will be held on Monday, August 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., Melrose. A funeral Mass will be held at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield, on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 10 a.m.

Interment to follow the Mass at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Lewy Body Dementia Association (https://www.lbda.org/donate/) or The Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Wakefield, MA. To leave an online message of condolence please visit gatelyfh.com.