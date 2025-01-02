NORTH READING — All parents and guardians of incoming kindergarten children are invited to attend a district-wide Kindergarten Parent Orientation entitled “Getting Ready for Kindergarten” on Thursday, January 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Distance Learning Lab at North Reading High School, 189 Park St.

The orientation will provide parents of students from the Batchelder, Hood and Little Schools with an overview of the kindergarten experience, including information about the full-day and half-day programs, transportation, and before/after school child care. With this information, you will be able to make the best decision for your incoming kindergarten child(ren).

Please complete the following required pre-registration to indicate that you will attend the in-person “Getting Ready for Kindergarten” presentation: https://tinyurl.com/5hbx9wdj

Kindergarten registration (and new first grader registration) will take place at each elementary school on Tuesday, January 28, (snow date: January 30).