By EVA HANEGRAAFF

NRHS student intern

NORTH READING — North Reading High School’s Pep Rally is the school’s most highly anticipated tradition each fall. Freshman, sophomore and junior students find their seats, waiting in excitement for the costumed senior class to run through the gym, as they do every year. These three grades positioned themselves in the three rightmost sections of the bleachers in descending order from left to right, leaving room for the seniors.

The most notable change from year to year in respect to the arrival of the senior class is contained in the highly secretive theme that seniors choose to dictate their dress code for this day. This year’s senior pep rally theme was “superhero seniors,” which was demonstrated by the capes and masks that were confidently adorned by the senior class as they ran to their rightful place on the left-most side of the bleachers.

After the seniors were seated, the annual traditions commenced. The whole event was commentated by Mark Bisognano, a special education teacher and head boys’ soccer coach, who announced the various performances, congratulations, and games throughout the event.

The National Anthem was played first by the band and then the band played their competition set, entitled “Midas.” Bisognano then went through and announced the successes of the Hornet fall sports teams, with field hockey, boys’ and girls’ soccer, golf, cheer, and football all winning their respective Cape Ann League Championship titles; field hockey doing so for the first time in 50 years.

The cheer team then performed the competition routine that won their CAL title and placed second in their regional competition. On Nov. 24, they placed fifth at states. This routine contained impressive stunts both on the floor as well as in the air.

NOTEorious was next, performing their competition song, “Conjunction Junction” with soloists Eulalia Agganis and Alivia Rowe. NOTEorious had an incredibly successful season this year, being a semifinalist at the ICHSA Northeast competition, and winning awards at the NEVoices competition.

The Unified Basketball team was next to take the court, practicing their free throws. They had an impressive season this year as well, with a record of 5-2.

The next event to occur was the games. Students from all grades were encouraged to sign up online to participate in pep rally games to gain points for their class to go toward winning pep rally.

The first game was a new one for this year. It consisted of teachers in blow-up turkey costumes racing to pick up blocks one at a time from one end of the gym and running them to the other. Their objective was to stack them so that the letters on their side spell out N-R-H-S. Karla Sullivan, an English teacher, competed for the freshmen, Andrew Falanga, a special education teacher, competed for the sophomores, Ana Llamas Floresquero, a Spanish teacher, competed for the juniors, and Jeffrey Lane, a science teacher, competed for the seniors. Falanga was the decisive winner, scoring points for the sophomore class.

The next game was musical chairs. Students of all ages competed, all following a similar strategy. Their approach to the game was characterized by the effort to wait until the seat in front of them was completely clear before moving to it, making it so they were moving from standing in front of one seat to another, ensuring they always had a chair easily accessible. Another widely utilized tactic was used after the music had stopped. Many students found success in using their body weight to force another student off when two were in the same seat. Using neither strategy, just simply dedication and perseverance, Alexandra Sfikas was able to secure the win for the senior class in this event.

The next game played was Hungry Hungry Hippos. In this game, different teams made up of five students are each given a hula-hoop, a floor scooter, and a crate. They have the task of using the crate to gather balls that are placed in the center of the gym and bring them back to the corner of the gym where their team is located.

The catch is they must do this while being pushed on a scooter and place all the collected balls in their hula-hoop for them to count. The team with the most balls in their hula-hoop by the end of the game wins. The juniors and seniors were extremely close, however the juniors were able to win in the end with the most balls collected.

The last game was limbo. Each grade had student representation, with many lasting until the final two rounds. Gia Milone was the decisive winner, scoring points for the freshman class.

This game marked the end of the pep rally. Points were tallied, including points gained from participation in Spirit Week theme days, and the senior class was declared the winner. Like all pep rallies before it, this year’s celebration marked a monumental event highlighting school pride and spirit among the student body.

NRHS senior Eva Hanegraaff is a student intern at the Transcript for the 2024-25 school year. She wants to use her internship to learn about the field of journalism and bring a high school voice to the Transcript. To inquire about article ideas or news tips, contact Hanegraaff at evahanegraaff@gmail.com.