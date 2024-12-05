Loved the Christmas holidays and cross country skiing with family

LINCOLN PLANTATION, Maine – Alice B. (Hoyt) Sweeney, 89, of Lincoln Plantation, Maine, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2024 at Coos County Nursing Hospital in West Stewartstown, N.H. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul L. Sweeney, Sr.

Born in Stoneham, Mass., on August 29, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Alfred G. Hoyt, Sr. and Anna (Jaworski) Hoyt. She was raised and attended school in North Reading and was a graduate of Reading Memorial High School.

Alice was a retired Assistant Treasurer and worked for 50 years for the Mass Bank for Savings in Reading. She has been a resident of Lincoln Plantation, Maine for the past seven years.

One of Alice’s favorite times of the year was the Christmas holidays and spending time cross country skiing with her siblings, nieces and nephews.

Family members include her loving son, Paul L. Sweeney, Jr. of Lincoln Plantation, Maine; her brothers, Herbert Hoyt of Foxboro and Jason Hoyt of New Hampshire; and her sister, Ruth Ross of North Andover. She was predeceased by her brothers, Alfred G. Hoyt, Jr., Richard E. “Dick” Hoyt, Sr. and Phillip Hoyt and predeceased by her sisters, Arline Lumb-Garrington, Barbara Enos and Kathy Cartwright.

There will be no calling hours and services will be private for family only. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, MANH Chapter Headquarters, 320 Nevada St., Suite 201, Newton, MA 02460 (alz.org/MANH). Arrangements are under direction of the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.croswellfuneralhome.com.