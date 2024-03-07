NORTH READING — The Masquers of North Reading High School won the preliminary round of state Dramafest with their production of Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing.”

Additional awards were present to James Dillon, Alivia Rowe and Matt Mulcahy, each of whom won Best Actor awards; Piper Kirwin, who won the Best Student Director award; and Danika Reid, Adriana Gonzales, Matt Capalbo, Piper Kirwin, James Dillon, Marshall Murray, Sofia Naulivou, Daniele Voisinet, Stevie Schomp, all of whom were cited for Best Set Design.

An encore performance of “Much Ado About Nothing” will be performed tonight, Thursday, March 7, at 7:30 p.m. in the North Reading High School Performing Arts Center. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend to help them prepare for this next level of difficulty. Rehearsing in front of a live audience is extremely beneficial as they hone their craft further. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased at the door for general seating (cash or check only).

Just two days later, on Saturday, March 9, they will compete in the state Semifinal round. Their 40-minute RomCom begins at 10:30 a.m.

Masquers will also serve as the hosts of this semifinal competition with Acton-Boxborough, Masconomet, Bishop Fenwick, St. John’s Prep and Beverly High School.

Tickets for an all-day pass are $15 which enables fans to see all six shows. All shows are general admission seating. Due to the competitive nature of this event, there is no latecomer seating. Tickets go on sale at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the show.

The day’s schedule is as follows:

Semi-Final Round schedule at NRHS

Saturday, March 9

Snow Date Sunday, March 10

8:00AM– All Masquers members meet at NRHS to set up

8:15AM– Schools arrive, get name tags, report to homebase

8:45AM–Directors’ meeting

9:15AM– Greetings/ Opening Ceremonies

9:30AM – A DOLL’S HOUSE – Acton-Boxborough

10:30AM– MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING – North Reading

11:30AM– DON’T YOU LOVE ME? Masco

12:30PM–1:30 Lunch

1:20PM– Greetings back from Lunch

1:30PM– AGATHA THE UGLY – Bishop Fenwick

2:30PM– NOTHING/SOMETHING – St John’s Prep

3:30PM– MEDEA – Beverly

4:45PM–Town hall discussion in theatre – not open to the public

5:15PM– Dinner/Dance

6:30PM– Awards