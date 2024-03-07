NORTH READING — All are welcome for a fun-filled walk down memory lane with a presentation of dolls from the mid-1800s through the 1960s at the World of Dolls on Saturday, March 9 at 1 p.m.

Janice McIntyre of Jenny Baby’s Doll Hospital will give a presentation on the history of dolls over six decades and discuss the way dolls were made and how that process changes over time.

Enjoy antique bisque dolls from Europe, Shirley Temple dolls, Ginny dolls, Tiny Tears, Madame Alexander and many more on display. Attendees are sure to see their favorite childhood doll.

Feel free to bring your special doll to share with everyone at the end of the presentation.

Janice has 20 years of doll repair/restoration experience. She owns Jenny Baby’s Doll Hospital in Hopkinton, Mass. She has collected dolls for as many years and loves to share them and their history and has even been featured on “Chronicle” on Boston’s WCVB TV Channel 5.

As usual, this presentation is open to all ages and will be held at the Edith O’Leary Senior Center, 157 Park St. (Third Meeting House). There will also be a free doll raffle giveaway! The event is presented by the Friends of the North Reading Council on Aging.