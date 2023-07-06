NORTH READING — The North Reading Historical and Antiquarian Society is looking for entertainment slots of 20 minutes to be scheduled between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on the day of the annual Apple Festival.

The festival will be held on the Putnam House grounds, 27 Bow St., on Saturday, Sept. 23 (rain date Sept. 24).

Currently, entertainment slots include local and area dance studios, martial art demonstrations, the NRHS Marching Band, church and area singers.

“We are open to skits, comedy acts, demonstrations, or other areas of entertainment. Let us talk about it. Let’s make this Apple Festival exciting,” commented Apple Festival coordinator and Historical Society President Ginny Mills.

A microphone and speakers will be set up to be used by any of the entertainers.

The Historical Society is also looking for donations of original art for the Art Raffle and Silent Art Auction that are both integral parts of the festival.

For more information, call Ginny Mills 978-857-6138 or send an email to: [email protected].