NORTH READING — The third Parks & Recreation Summer BBQ and Entertainment Series of 2023 at Ipswich River Park is Wednesday, July 12 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the gazebo.

The children’s entertainer at 5:15 p.m. is the always popular Mike Obara – The Bubble Guy, sponsored by Reading Coop, followed by the concert at 6 p.m. featuring classic rock ‘ roll band Cool Change sponsored by PDA Dental. Bring a chair or blanket along with a picnic supper or enjoy the a la carte BBQ fare and ice cream!