By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

NORTH READING — On Tuesday afternoon, the North Reading High golf team beat Cape Ann League newcomer, Essex Tech, 154-121, at Hillview Golf Club.

It was the Hornets’ third straight win as they improved to 8-1 overall and in the Cape Ann League.

“This was our first time playing them and we brought our A game,” said Hornets head coach Brian McAuliffe.

Isabel Brozena, who is undefeated at the number-one slot this year, led the Hornets in points with 32 (Stableford scoring). Leo Romanski was second on the team with 31 while Thomas Gazda was third with 24.

The team will be without Jason Curran for a while as he injured his shoulder over the weekend. McAuliffe is hoping he will be able to return next month.

On Sept. 20, the Hornets defeated guest Ipswich by a final score of 156-133..

Brozena scored 32 points in this match as well while Romanski had 30. Liam Blanchette was third in points with 25.

“They beat us here last year,” recalled McAuliffe “So to was nice to avenge that loss.”

That win also clinched a bid to the Division 3 North sectionals.

On Sept. 28, the Hornets host undefeated Lynnfield, who is in first place in the CAL Kinney Division.

On Oct. 3, they welcome Hamilton-Wenham.

Both of those matches will stat at 3:30 p.m.