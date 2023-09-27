By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

NORTH READING — The North Reading High volleyball team defeated guest Hamilton-Wenham on Tuesday afternoon 3-1. The Hornets won the first two sets, 25-20, and 25-19.

However, they lost the third set, 25-8, before rebounding and winning the fourth set, 25-21, to close out the match.

“We had a big collapse in that third set,” admitted Hornets head coach Mike Milone. “We due ourselves a huge hole but I was happy with the tenacity we showed coming back in that fourth set.”

Milone was pleased with the play of seniors Kaitlin Murnane and Grace Terranova

“Kaitlin was all over the place and she led us in service aces,” pointed out Munroe. “Grace played awesome and had a lot of kills.”

With the victory, the Hornets improved to 3-4 overall and 3-3 in the Cape Ann League.

The news was not as good on Sept. 21 as North Readings was shutout by host Ipswich 3-0.

The two-time defending Division 4 state champions won the three sets, 25-7, 25-20 and 25-14.

“They are a good team but not what they were the last couple of years,” said Milone about the Tigers. “We just made so many mistakes and that gave them all of the confidence.”

Sammi Mutti led the Hornets in digs and kills as the junior had six digs and five kills. Willow Koepke led the squad in assists with six while Murnane had a team-high three service aces.

On Sept. 29, the Hornets host Triton. They then visit Peabody for a non-league match on Oct. 2.

Both of those matches will start at 5:30 p.m.

On Oct. 3, North Reading visits Lynnfield looking for a split of the season series. That match will start at 5:15 p.m.