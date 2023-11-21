DEVENS — Sophomore Quinlan Kelly finished her stellar first XC season with a 114th place finish in the MIAA Division 3 State Championship at Devens last Saturday morning in a time of 22:56.45.

Kelly represented the Hornets proudly and did a tremendous job.

“We are so proud of Quin,” said Hornets head coach Ryan Spinney. “She competed hard all season and earned her place in this race today. She is already chomping at the bit to make it back here next fall.”

The Hornets are now done for the fall season and many of them will be moving on to Winter track on Nov. 27. Good job, Hornets!